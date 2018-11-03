Edmundson posted an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Edmundson now has one goal and four points through nine games, and he continues being a well-rounded asset with 23 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. The 25-year-old blueliner is averaging 19:56 per game and works on the second pairing.

