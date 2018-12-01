Edmundson posted a rare multi-point game with two assists against the Avalanche on Friday.

The 25-year-old is a stay-at-home defenseman who really only supplies PIM, blocks and hits to fantasy owners. But Friday, he had primary assists on the Blues' first goal and the overtime winner. This was his first multi-point game since Dec. 10, 2017. Edmundson only recorded two contests with multiple points last season, so don't count on too many more of them from this defenseman.