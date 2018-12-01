Blues' Joel Edmundson: Records rare feat
Edmundson posted a rare multi-point game with two assists against the Avalanche on Friday.
The 25-year-old is a stay-at-home defenseman who really only supplies PIM, blocks and hits to fantasy owners. But Friday, he had primary assists on the Blues' first goal and the overtime winner. This was his first multi-point game since Dec. 10, 2017. Edmundson only recorded two contests with multiple points last season, so don't count on too many more of them from this defenseman.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...