Blues' Joel Edmundson: Renews for one year
Edmundson inked a one-year, $3 million contract with St. Louis on Tuesday.
Edmundson won't blow the doors off in terms of offensive production, however he did set career highs in goals (seven), points (17) and shots (127) last season. With an arbitration hearing on the horizon, it appears the two sides have decide to go with a short-term "prove it" deal.
