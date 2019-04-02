Edmundson (lower body) took part in Monday's practice, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edmundson has missed the Blues' past 10 games with a lower-body injury, but interim coach Craig Berube has maintained hope that the forward will be able to get in at least a game or two before the regular season draws to a close. The Blues' next game will come Wednesday in Chicago before wrapping up their regular-season slate with home contests Thursday versus the Flyers and Saturday against Vancouver.