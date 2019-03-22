Edmundson (lower body) should return before the end of the regular season, but he's not expected back in the near future, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Edmundson didn't skate Friday while battling some soreness and looks to be headed toward an extended absence. While the fourth-year blueliner's missed time won't mean much from a fantasy perspective, it will leave a Blues club shorthanded while they jostle for playoff positioning down the stretch.