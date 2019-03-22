Blues' Joel Edmundson: Return not imminent
Edmundson (lower body) should return before the end of the regular season, but he's not expected back in the near future, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Edmundson didn't skate Friday while battling some soreness and looks to be headed toward an extended absence. While the fourth-year blueliner's missed time won't mean much from a fantasy perspective, it will leave a Blues club shorthanded while they jostle for playoff positioning down the stretch.
