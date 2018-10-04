Blues' Joel Edmundson: Ruled out against Jets
Edmundson (groin) will not suit up versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Edmundson has struggled with injuries throughout his three-year career. In fact, the blueliner has never played in 70 or more games in a season, although he did reach 69 twice. If the 25-year-old can stay healthy, he has the skill set to crack the 20-point mark.
