Edmundson (groin) will not suit up versus Winnipeg on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Edmundson has struggled with injuries throughout his three-year career. In fact, the blueliner has never played in 70 or more games in a season, although he did reach 69 twice. If the 25-year-old can stay healthy, he has the skill set to crack the 20-point mark.