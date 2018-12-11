Blues' Joel Edmundson: Ruled out against Panthers
Edmundson is dealing with an upper-body issue and won't be in the lineup versus Florida on Tuesday.
Edmundson's absence will stretch the depth of an already thin blue line that is without Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) and Alex Pietrangelo (hand). With the 25-year-old Edmundson sidelined, Jordan Schmaltz will rejoin the lineup following a three-game stint in the press box as a healthy scratch.
