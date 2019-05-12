Blues' Joel Edmundson: Scores rare goal in loss
Edmundson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Edmundson has managed four points in 12 outings in the postseason, a much stronger pace than the 11 points he had in 64 regular-season games this year. Edmundson will remain a defense-first blueliner, as he also has 26 hits and 22 blocked shots during the playoffs.
