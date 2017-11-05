Edmundson scored a goal in the 6-4 win over Toronto on Saturday.

He has now scored three goals and garnered an assist in his last six games. Edmundson is already on pace to eclipse last season's total of 15 points. While the potential is there at just 24 years old, his role on St. Louis is still too small to deserve attention in standard-sized formats.

