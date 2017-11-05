Blues' Joel Edmundson: Scores third goal of season
Edmundson scored a goal in the 6-4 win over Toronto on Saturday.
He has now scored three goals and garnered an assist in his last six games. Edmundson is already on pace to eclipse last season's total of 15 points. While the potential is there at just 24 years old, his role on St. Louis is still too small to deserve attention in standard-sized formats.
More News
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Multi-point effort against Blue Jackets•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Leads league with 30 blocked shots•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Ties regular-season mark with third goal•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Chips in two helpers in Game 1 loss•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Delivers overtime winner in Game 1•
-
Blues' Joel Edmundson: Polishes off Preds•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...