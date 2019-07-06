Blues' Joel Edmundson: Seeking arbitration
Edmundson filed for salary arbitration Friday.
The Blues extended a $3 million qualifying offer for the upcoming season to Edmundson on June 25, but the blueliner seemingly wants something different. Edmundson has seen action in at least 60 games over each of the last four seasons and has collected 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) over that span.
