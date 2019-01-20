Blues' Joel Edmundson: Sits out Saturday
Edmundson was a healthy scratch during Saturday's win over the Senators.
The Blues have seven healthy defensemen, and Edmundson was the odd man out. It's the second time in nine games Edmundson has watched from the press box, but the Blues aren't missing offense without him. The 25-year-old has gone pointless and served 23 PIM over the last 19 outings, but he leads the team this season with 90 hits and ranks fourth with 74 blocked shots.
