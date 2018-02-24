Blues' Joel Edmundson: Skates solo Saturday
Edmundson (arm) took a quick twirl around the ice Saturday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This is the first mention of Edmundsson returning to the ice, though Thomas notes that he's still weeks away from retaking the ice. A more definitive timeline should begin to develop as he draws closer to rejoining the lineup, but the blueliner's presence is a good sign that he's making progress in his recovery.
