Edmundson (arm) took a quick twirl around the ice Saturday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This is the first mention of Edmundsson returning to the ice, though Thomas notes that he's still weeks away from retaking the ice. A more definitive timeline should begin to develop as he draws closer to rejoining the lineup, but the blueliner's presence is a good sign that he's making progress in his recovery.