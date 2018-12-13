Edmundson (upper body) will have to wait until after Friday's game-time skate to determine his availability versus Colorado, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Edmundson missed Tuesday's 4-3 victory over Florida due to his upper-body issue. Even if he is unable to dress Friday, the blueliner appears to be close to returning to action. Jordan Schmaltz and Chris Butler figure to continue holding down the third pairing until Edmundson and Carl Gunnarsson (upper body) are cleared to play.