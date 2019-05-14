Edmundson picked up two assists in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.

Edmundson now has a goal and three helpers along with eight shots and 10 hits in his last four games. The defender is listed on the top pairing for the Blues, but he skated only 15:49 in Monday's contest. He's worth a look to DFS owners while he's chipping in points.