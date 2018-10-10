Blues' Joel Edmundson: Targeting Thursday return
Edmundson (groin) -- who was placed on injured reserve per the NHL media site -- is planning to play against the Flames on Thursday, barring a setback, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
If he takes the ice, it would mark Edmundson's 2018-19 debut after missing the first two games of the year due to his groin issue. Based on Wednesday's line rushes, the Manitoba native is slated for a top-pairing assignment alongside Alex Pietrangelo. In three seasons, the 25-year-old has never cracked the 70-game or 20-point thresholds, but could challenge for those marks this year if he stays healthy.
