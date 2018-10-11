Edmundson (groin) will slot into the lineup against the Flames on Thursday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The club previously sent Chris Butler down to the minors, so it won't need to make an additional roster move in order to officially take Edmundson off injured reserve. The Manitoba native figures to slot into the top pairing alongside Alex Pietrangelo -- although whether the coaching staff dials back his minutes for his first time out remains to be seen.