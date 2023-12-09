Hofer gave up four goals on 21 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Blue Jackets' second line did most of the damage against the 23-year-old goalie, accounting for three of the four goals on his line. Hofer has lost his last three outings, giving up 11 goals in that span while facing no more than 21 shots in any of the games. He's at a 5-5-0 record with a 3.19 GAA and an .893 save percentage. A better showing in goal would allow Hofer to challenge the ever-inconsistent Jordan Binnington for a larger share of the starts. Binnington will likely play Saturday in Chicago.