Hofer gave up four goals on 30 shots in Friday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Hofer wasn't at his best -- this was the fourth time he's given up at least four games this season -- but he received plenty of support. He's getting results when he plays, going 4-0-1 over his appearances in December. For the season, the 24-year-old goalie is 8-3-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 13 appearances in 2024-25. Hofer has started consecutive contests just once this season, so it's likely Jordan Binnington will get the nod versus the Sabres on Sunday.