Hofer stopped 28 of 30 shots in the Blues' 3-2 shootout loss to the Red Wings on Tuesday.

Hofer started off the game rocky, allowing two goals in the first period, but shut the door on the Red Wings the rest of the way. He was unable to pick up the win, however, getting beat by Lucas Raymond in the shootout. This game snapped a two-game winning streak for the Canadian goaltender. Hofer will likely be in a time-share with Jordan Binnington for the rest of the season.