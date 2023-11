Hofer allowed four goals on 15 shots before being pulled in the second period of Friday's 8-3 loss to Nashville.

The Blues played about five or six minutes of collected hockey, and then the proverbial wheels fell off. Neither Hofer or Jordan Binnington, who surrendered four goals on 20 shots in relief, had a chance. The best the young netminder can do is shake off the game and prep for his next one.