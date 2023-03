Hofer was assigned to AHL Springfield on Monday.

Hofer has a 3-0-1 record at the NHL level this season with a 2.79 GAA and a .915 save percentage through five starts. He got the hook in the first period against Los Angeles on Sunday after giving up five goals on 17 shots in a 7-6 loss. Hofer's demotion puts Jordan Binnington back in the No. 1 goalie slot for the Blues.