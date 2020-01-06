Hofer was named Best Goaltender and tournament all-star at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, reports the official IIHF site.

Hofer assumed the starter's reins for Team Canada partway through the tourney and never looked back en route to a gold-medal win Sunday. He put up five wins, including one by shutout, and boasted a .932 save percentage and 1.60 GAA. Hofer returns to the Western Hockey League where he bricks up the net for the Portland Winterhawks. There, he sports a 20-4-2 record with a gaudy numbers -- 1.81 GAA and .937 save percentage.