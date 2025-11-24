Hofer will tend the twine on the road versus the Rangers on Monday.

Hofer has been splitting the workload with Jordan Binnington of late, featuring in two of the Blues' last five outings. In those appearances, the 25-year-old Hofer hasn't exactly impressed, posting a 0-1-1 record with a 3.39 GAA. Still, it seems the starting job is up for grabs in St. Louis, and a win Monday could improve Hofer's chances of getting more opportunities in the crease.