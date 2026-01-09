Hofer will start Friday's road game against Utah, Chris Pinkert of the Blues' official site reports.

Hofer has sat for three of the Blues' last four games, but he'll draw the start Friday after Jordan Binnington struggled mightily during Wednesday's loss in Chicago. Hofer has gone 4-1-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .930 save percentage over his last five starts. He's made two starts against Utah this year, going 1-0-0 with a 2.65 GAA and .875 save percentage.