Hofer will start Saturday's preseason home game versus the Stars, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer is likely ticketed for the AHL this season, but he'll get at least one start with the big club during the preseason. The 22-year-old made two appearances in the NHL last year and posted a 2.96 GAA and .905 save percentage through 39 games with AHL Springfield.