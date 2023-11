Hofer kicked aside all 12 of the shots he faced for a relief win in Wednesday's 6-5 victory against the Coyotes.

Hofer was summoned from the bench at 8:00 of the second period after Nick Schmaltz beat Jordan Binnington for the fifth time on just 13 shots, and bench boss Craig Berube had seen enough. Hofer didn't give up a goal in his 32 minutes of playing time, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him have earned a start heading into Friday's game against the visiting Predators.