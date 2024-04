Hofer turned aside 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

The Blues held a 4-0 lead before the seven-minute mark of the first period, giving Hofer a fairly easy night. The 23-year-old netminder has only one regulation loss in his last six outings, going 4-1-1 with a 2.16 GAA and .923 save percentage since March 11 as St. Louis tries to catch Vegas for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.