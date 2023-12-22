Hofer set aside 37 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

The Blues' backup goalie was on point, as he picked up a career high in saves en route to his sixth win in 12 games. In fact, the only damage against Hofer was a fluky Eetu Luostarinen goal where the puck pinballed off the sideboard glass and slid right into the cage upon the winger's clearing attempt. Hofer owns a 2.92 GAA and .904 save percentage playing second fiddle to Jordan Binnington, but his starts have been few and far between.