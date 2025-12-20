Hofer will guard the visiting goal in Florida on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer shut out the Jets on Wednesday, stopping 24 shots for his third shutout of the campaign. He is 6-7-2 with a 2.96 GAA and an .896 save percentage for lowly Blues this season. The Panthers could be a tired team Saturday after scoring three times in the last 10 minutes of the third period Friday, in a 4-3 shootout win over Carolina.