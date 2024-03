Hofer made 37 saves in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Hofer was dialled in Thursday, especially when the Blues scuffled in front of him. Even Sens coach Jacques Martin came away impressed: "I think [Hofer] was the difference in the hockey game. There's no doubt when you look at the number of chances we had. I think it was 22-12 in our favor." Hofer has won three straight games with just five goals allowed (.952), and he's bound to get more action short-term with continued strong play.