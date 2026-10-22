Hofer will patrol the home crease in Thursday's clash against the Golden Knights, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer has momentum on his side headed into Thursday's contest after stopping 32 of 33 shots on net in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Jets. The 26-year-old backstop has allowed three goals or more just twice across six outings this season en route to a 3-2-1 record, a shutout, a 2.20 GAA and a .919 save percentage. He'll be tested Thursday by a talented Vegas offense, which ranks third in the NHL with 3.91 goals per game to open the new season. Regardless, Hofer is a solid start in most fantasy formats given his recent success.