Hofer posted a 26-save shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Hofer earned his first shutout in his 10th career appearance. The 23-year-old netminder struggled in his previous start this season, yielding six goals on 42 shots against the Coyotes. With Jordan Binnington starting the season hot, Hofer will have to keep playing like he did Thursday to earn a respectable share of playing time. It's expected Binnington will get the nod Friday in Vancouver.