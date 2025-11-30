Hofer posted an 18-save shutout in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Mammoth.

Hofer made a Dylan Holloway tally late in the second period stand as the game-winner. This ended a four-game skid for Hofer, who had allowed 14 goals during that 0-2-2 stretch. The 25-year-old improved to 3-5-2 with two shutouts, a 3.45 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 12 appearances this season. Jordan Binnington won't completely surrender the starting job, but the Blues' crease has been trending closer to a 50-50 split in November. The Blues' next game is at home versus the Ducks on Monday.