Hofer stopped 27 of 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hofer is pushing his way into a larger share of the crease, as he's now won three of his last four starts. In that span, which covers six appearances, he's yielded just nine goals on 146 shots, good for a .938 save percentage. Overall, Hofer has a 5-6-2 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 17 appearances. He'll likely continue to share the crease with Jordan Binnington, but Hofer could be in line for more usage if he continues to put together strong outings.