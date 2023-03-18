Hofer saved 32 of 34 shots in a 5-2 victory over Washington on Friday.

Hofer was making his season debut, and the Blues provided him with plenty of offensive support to secure the victory. Jordan Binnington was serving the first outing of his two-game suspension, which is why Hofer is up with St. Louis. Once Binnington's eligible to return for the Blues' game against Detroit on March 21, the 22-year-old goaltender will probably head back to AHL Springfield, where he's posted a 2.50 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 40 contests.