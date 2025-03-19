Hofer stopped 22 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Nashville.

Hofer has won his past two starts, but even more impressive than the record has been his overall performance. He's stopped 39 of 41 shots faced over that two-game stretch. Over his last four appearances, Hofer has gone 2-0-1 with a 1.26 GAA and a .939 save percentage. He's not expected to takeover the starting role from Jordan Binnington, but he's proving to be a reliable option between the pipes every time the Blues have needed him.