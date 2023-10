Hofer is set to guard the road crease Thursday versus Calgary, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer had a 3-1-1 record, 3.22 GAA and .905 save percentage in six contests last season. He has appeared in one game this campaign, stopping 36 of 42 shots in last Thursday's 6-2 loss to Arizona. Perhaps Hofer will do better against the Flames, who have averaged just 2.43 goals per game in 2023-24.