Hofer was the first goaltender off the ice at morning practice, indicating he will get the road start in Arizona on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hofer has sat the last three games after he gave up four goals on 15 shots in an 8-3 loss to Nashville on Nov. 24. Hofer is 8-3-0 with a 3.02 GAA and a .905 save percentage this season. The Coyotes are second-last in shots on goal per game, averaging only 27.4 shots, but they have made the most of it, as they are 16th overall in finding the back of the net, averaging 3.18 goals per contest.