Hofer is expected to start at home against Chicago on Wednesday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Hofer stopped 27 of 29 shots en route to a 4-2 victory against Calgary in his first start of the season Saturday. He had a 16-8-3 record, 2.64 GAA and .904 save percentage in 31 regular-season appearances with St. Louis in 2024-25. Hofer is serving as the No. 2 option behind Jordan Binnington, so Hofer will probably finish the 2025-26 regular season with a workload similar to what he got last year.