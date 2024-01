Hofer stopped 38 of 41 shots in Monday's 4-2 defeat to the Flyers.

Hofer stood tall against a barrage of Philadelphia shots Monday, though Owen Tippett would eventually tally the game-winner late in the third period, sticking the 23-year-old netminder with a third straight loss. Hofer falls to 7-8-0 with a .910 save percentage and 2.88 GAA this season while sharing work with Jordan Binnington. It'll likely be Binnington between the pipes Thursday when the Blues visit the Capitals.