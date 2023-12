Hofer will defend the visiting crease versus Columbus on Friday.

Hofer has only played once in the last six games, making 18 saves on 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to Arizona on Saturday. The young goaltender is 5-4-0 with a 3.04 GAA and .901 save percentage this season. The Blue Jackets are averaging 30.1 shots on goal per game, 22nd in the NHL.