Hofer will defend the home goal against the Panthers on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer was a little shaky in his last start Dec. 30 against the Penguins, surrendering three goals on 29 shots en route to a 4-2 defeat. He'll try to get back in the win column in a rough home matchup with a scorching-hot Florida team that's won seven straight games.