Hofer will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer will get the second half of the team's back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to Philadelphia. The 25-year-old Hofer is coming off a 26-save effort in last Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle. He has a 2-3-1 record this season while allowing 26 goals on 192 shots in eight appearances. Vegas ranks 14th in the league with 3.19 goals per game this campaign.