default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hofer will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hofer will get the second half of the team's back-to-back after Jordan Binnington played in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to Philadelphia. The 25-year-old Hofer is coming off a 26-save effort in last Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle. He has a 2-3-1 record this season while allowing 26 goals on 192 shots in eight appearances. Vegas ranks 14th in the league with 3.19 goals per game this campaign.

More News