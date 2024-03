Hofer will patrol the visiting crease in Ottawa on Thursday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer has won his last two starts in style, giving up three goals on 65 shots in victories over Boston and Anaheim. He is 12-11-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Senators are scoring at a 3.13 pace, 16th in the NHL.