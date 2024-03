Hofer will defend the home crease versus San Jose on Saturday, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hofer has won his last three starts, giving up only five goals on 104 shots. Hofer is 13-11-0 with a 2.73 GAA and a .916 save percentage this season. He will face the Sharks, who have only 40 points in 72 games and are last in the NHL standings.