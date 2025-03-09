Hofer stopped 21 of 23 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Hofer was pulled from his previous start last Sunday versus the Stars after giving up three goals on nine shots. This was a much better performance, but he came up short when Quinton Byfield ripped home the game-winning goal 27 seconds into overtime. Hofer slipped to 3-4-2 over 11 appearances since the start of January, and he's now 11-7-3 with a 2.89 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 24 appearances this season. The Blues play three games in four days for the next fantasy week, including a back-to-back next weekend, so look for Hofer to get another start in that span.