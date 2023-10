Hofer allowed six goals on 42 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to Arizona.

It was a tough night for the 23-year-old Hofer in his first start of the year. He allowed five goals over the final two periods, as he was bombarded with 31 shots in that span. Hofer is expected to serve as Jordan Binnington's backup this season after playing just six games last year, where he went 3-1-1 with a .905 save percentage.