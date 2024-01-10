Hofer allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

After holding Florida to just one goal in each of the first two periods, Hofer surrendered a pair of tallies to Matthew Tkachuk in the final frame en route to an eventual 5-1 defeat. The 23-year-old netminder has now dropped back-to-back starts, allowing seven goals on 59 shots in that span. Still, it's been a solid positive campaign overall thus far for Hofer, as he's worked his way into a timeshare with Jordan Binnington while going 7-7-0 with a .908 save percentage and 2.87 GAA through 15 appearances.