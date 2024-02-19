Hofer allowed three goals on 28 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs on Monday.

After holding Toronto to one goal through the first two periods, Hofer surrendered a power-play tally to Auston Matthews 45 seconds into the third and a short-handed marker to William Nylander later in the frame before the Leafs added an empty-netter, sticking Hofer with the loss. It was the first start since Feb. 10 for the 23-year-old netminder, though he'd won his previous three outings, sporting a .929 save percentage in that span. Hofer falls to 10-9-0 with a .912 save percentage and 2.80 GAA while backing up Jordan Binnington this season.