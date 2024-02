Hofer allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Jets on Tuesday.

Winnipeg jumped out to a fast start Tuesday, tagging Hofer with three goals in the first period. While the 23-year-old netminder would eventually settle in and hold the Jets to one goal over the final two frames, St. Louis ultimately couldn't climb out of the early hole. Hofer falls to 10-10-0 on the season with a .911 save percentage and 2.88 GAA. The Blues will look to bounce back Wednesday on the road in Edmonton.